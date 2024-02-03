Super Bowl 2024

Here’s the latest news on the 49ers vs. Chiefs 2024 showdown. Get our coverage on how to watch, game day predictions, all the commercials, the halftime show, and more.
Super Bowl

Photos: 49ers fans show their red and gold pride ahead of Super Bowl

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Calling all 49ers Faithful! How excited are you for the upcoming Super Bowl?

NBC Bay Area has compiled some great photos of 49ers fans cheering for their favorite team.

Super Bowl 24 hours ago

Super Bowl scams: What to know if you're buying tickets for the 49ers vs. Chiefs in Las Vegas

Super Bowl 24 hours ago

How one man's letter led to 49ers' move to Santa Clara

Whether you are heading to Las Vegas or staying in the Bay Area to watch the big game, show us your Red and Gold pride by sharing your photos with us on our Facebook, X, Instagram pages or email isee@nbcbayarea.com.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Veronica Pinkney
From Veronica Pinkney: "Niner fans through the years."
Yolanda Murillo-Perez
Christina Isais
From Christina Isais: "My daughter Reina Isais and I are Niners faithful from San Jose"
Alice Fiel
Lori Kramer
Eva Gamez
Ritchie Rich

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNFL49ersSuper Bowl 58
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us