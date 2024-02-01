Super Bowl 2024

Local businesses benefiting from 49ers' Super Bowl run

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have seen San Francisco 49ers fans turn out in droves to shop for memorabilia with each big win. But the players themselves have also been hitting up a couple of local businesses ahead of the Super Bowl.

For example, Fresh society store, which is located inside Valley Fair mall in the South Bay is satisfying the demand of the 49ers themselves and the team has gotten to know them.

"They're so cool, like Deebo [Samuel] will come in and he'll chill with us at the counter. We'll talk, he just autographed a jersey for my son, it was a cool moment," said Emile Saadeh, owner of Fresh Society.

Then the company, Pulse Polarspa of Watsonville delivered six of the spas to the 49ers to help them prepare for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

