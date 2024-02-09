What songs will Usher perform during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show? Here's our guess.

"OMG" Super Bowl LVIII weekend has arrived and we are just two sleeps from "Yeah!" you guessed it, the Big Game!

After the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday, fans worldwide will tune in to pop sensation Usher as he takes on the grand stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While the 45-year-old star's setlist has not been confirmed nor released as of two days before the Super Bowl, speculation is high across the internet. Usher has 13 minutes to squeeze in 30 years of talent, which is causing a great deal of confusion for fans.

With the excitement around this legendary performer, let’s look at what we think Usher’s setlist will be.

What will Usher's first song be at the Super Bowl halftime show?

"My Way," "OMG" or "Yeah" all are safe bets for Usher's opening song at the Super Bowl 58 halftime show. Let's be a bit bolder though: "Love In This Club" will kick the action off.

The reasoning behind this pick is because Usher will want to keep viewers on their toes and we think some of the other choices may be too obvious.

While "Love In This Club" is still a hit, it is also unpredictable and one of the first lyrics of the song is "But we just getting started."

That's not to say "Yeah, yeah yeah!" will not be echoed in the beginning, it just won't be the first song of the show.

What other songs will be on Usher's setlist?

Here are some other songs we think Usher will perform in his halftime performance:

"OMG"

"Yeah!"

"Superstar"

"DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love"

"Scream"

"My Boo"

"My Way

Who will be a guest artist during the Super Bowl halftime show?

As far as who Usher will take on stage with him, our pick is either Alycia Keys, Ludacris, will.i.am or Lil John.

Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, of course, created the song "Yeah!" together, making for a likely Super Bowl 58 trio.

Usher and Keys have the hit song "My Boo" together while Usher and will.i.am made "OMG."

While unlikely, another potential surprise guest is Justin Bieber. Bieber posted a performing Instagram pic with a shushing emoji a week ago, leading to the speculation he could be getting ready for something. It could be an upcoming tour or maybe a Super Bowl halftime appearance.

Usher is gearing up for the gig of a lifetime.

Who is performing before this year's Super Bowl?

Country music legend Reba McEntire will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl 58.

R&B and soul singer Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and rapper Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Thirty years into his career, Usher is still hitting new heights.