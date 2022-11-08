bay area storm

Bay Area Storm Brings Widespread Rain, Gusty Winds

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Widespread rain and gusty winds across the Bay Area overnight Tuesday flooded streets and highways, making the morning commute a treacherous one.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater Bay Area called for widespread rainfall Tuesday, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds near the coast.

PG&E warned about possible power outages, especially in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where the utility plans to bring in extra crews from other areas.

"Storm related outages can really vary in how long it takes to restore the power," PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said. "It can be very quick, or if we have circumstances like access issues, that can sometimes make it a bigger challenge."

Daytime highs are expected in the 50s throughout the region with overnight lows in the 40s.

Advisories for high surf and high winds were in effect on the coast through 10 a.m. Tuesday, and a flash flood watch is in effect in Monterey County through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Conditions are expected to dry out late Wednesday into Thursday with colder overnight temperatures to follow.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area stormRAIN
