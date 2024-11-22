Bay Area storm updates: Roads flooded, outages, downed trees, school closures

The intensity of this week's atmospheric river storm has caused great damage across the North Bay, with roads flooded, trees knocked down and some without power.

The storm is expected to hit the rest of the region on Friday. Here's the latest storm-related issues reported in the Bay Area:

Sonoma County schools closed due to expected flooding from storm

The Sonoma County Office of Education reports the following school districts are closing schools Friday due to the storm and expected flooding. Here's a list of impacted school districts and campuses closed:

Cinnabar: All schools due to a burst pipe on school campus

All schools due to a burst pipe on school campus Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified: Credo High School closed

Credo High School closed Forestville Union: Forestville Academy and Forestville School are closed

Forestville Academy and Forestville School are closed Fort Ross Elementary: All schools closed

All schools closed Geyserville Unified: All schools closed

All schools closed Guerneville: All schools closed

All schools closed Horicon: All schools closed

All schools closed Kashia: All schools closed

All schools closed Monte Rio Union: All schools

All schools Montgomery Elementary: Montgomery School is closed

Montgomery School is closed Piner-Olivet Union: Northwest Prep at Piner-Olivet is closed, Olivet Elementary Charter School is closed

Northwest Prep at Piner-Olivet is closed, Olivet Elementary Charter School is closed West Sonoma County High: All schools closed

Several outages reported in Bay Area due to storm

Several parts of the region are without power due to the storm.No significant outages are reported as of 7:16 a.m. Friday.

For the latest updates, view PG&E's outage map.

