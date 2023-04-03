High Winds Expected Monday With Temps Rising Through the Week

The National Weather Service said a weather system will bring gusty winds to the Bay Area on Monday.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday. Higher elevations and exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 50 to 60 mph, with winds up to 45 mph at lower elevations.

Travel may be difficult for higher profile vehicles, as loose objects may be blown around and damage to trees is possible.

Temperatures will be warmer later in the week, reaching the 70s in many areas and possibly into the 80s inland. The week is expected to remain dry.

