Levee Break Floods Town of Pajaro in Monterey County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Pajaro River and the town of Pajaro in Monterey County effective immediately until 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Major life-threatening flooding is forecast, county officials said Saturday morning.
The flash flood warning affects the Pajaro River levee breach area and Township of Pajaro to the Pacific Ocean, according to the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.
