1 dead, 1 injured in Pleasanton mobile home fire

One person died and one was injured late Wednesday night after a mobile home caught fire in Pleasanton, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

The fire ignited just before midnight at the Hacienda Mobile Home Park on Vineyard Avenue in Pleasanton, fire officials said. When firefighters arrived, the home already was fully engulfed in flames.

A man died at the scene, and his wife was injured and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

Fire crews remained at the scene Thursday morning to clean up and investigate the cause of the blaze.

No further details were immediately available.