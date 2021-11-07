Rain Returns to Bay Area on Monday

The Bay Area is due for another dose of rain and wind on Monday and Tuesday, when an atmospheric river will pass through the region.

Showers are possible starting Monday afternoon in the North Bay before spreading south and east, according to the National Weather Service.

Peak impact timeframe for our incoming storm should be Monday night, but if expected rain rates (usually higher than advertised w/ atmo river boost near mtns) verify, will likely see impacts on your Tue AM commute with roadway runoff issues. Stay tuned. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/t0Ohanj4Tx — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) November 7, 2021

Rainfall is expected to increase Monday night, especially in the North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains, which could see 2 - 4 inches of rain, forecasters said. A wind advisory is in effect for the North and East Bays, San Francisco and much of the South Bay, from Monday night and through Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts in those areas will likely reach or exceed 45 mph, forecasters said.