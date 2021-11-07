bay area weather

Rain Returns to Bay Area on Monday

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area is due for another dose of rain and wind on Monday and Tuesday, when an atmospheric river will pass through the region.

Showers are possible starting Monday afternoon in the North Bay before spreading south and east, according to the National Weather Service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Rainfall is expected to increase Monday night, especially in the North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains, which could see 2 - 4 inches of rain, forecasters said. A wind advisory is in effect for the North and East Bays, San Francisco and much of the South Bay, from Monday night and through Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts in those areas will likely reach or exceed 45 mph, forecasters said.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherbay area rain
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us