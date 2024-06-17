Bay Area weather: Red flag warning for parts of North Bay

A red flag warning has been issued Monday for the North Bay interior mountains due to dry and breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday as a northerly shift in winds is expected to carry gusts in the 25-40 mph range, the weather service said. Winds will be strongest over the higher terrain of the North and East Bay.

Winds are expected to remain breezy offshore Monday night into Tuesday, keeping elevated fire weather concerns in play, the weather service said.

Better onshore flow and moisture return by midweek, and temperatures are expected to remain seasonably cool, the weather service said.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for parts of the Bay Area on Monday due to wildfire smoke from the Point Fire in northern Sonoma County.