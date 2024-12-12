Heading to the Tahoe snow? Tire chains required, and installation costs more

For those heading to the Sierra amid the latest storm, tire chains are required on all the main routes. And now, the price of getting them installed has gone up, according to a report from NBC affiliate KCRA.

Licensed tire chain installers on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 up to the Lake Tahoe region have raised their fee from $30 to $40, the TV station reported, citing Caltrans.

The state agency works with installers to make sure prices are uniform across all roadways, KCRA reported.

Oh, and by the way, chain requirements were in effect Thursday on Interstate 80 and Highway 50, Caltrans said, and they're likely to remain in effect in the coming days with a storm in the forecast.

The price on chain installation hasn't gone up since 2013, according to the report. In 2003, the price was $20, and in 1977 it was just $5.

The price of removing the chains also has increased from $10 to $30.