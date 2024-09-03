bay area weather

Warmer temperatures expected around the Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures around the Bay Area will spike starting Tuesday, with some areas nearing triple digits, forecasters said.

A high pressure system will bring moderate heat risk for some inland communities Tuesday through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be the warmest days, with high temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above average at areas away from the coast.

High temperatures in the 90s to near 100 are expected inland, and in the 80s near San Francisco Bay.

Friday will mark the beginning of cooler temperatures, the weather service said.

The warming trend prompted air district officials to call for a Spare the Air Alert on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures and light winds, combined with vehicle exhaust, will result in smog, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said in an alert sent Monday.

Air Quality Sep 2

Spare the Air alert issued for Tuesday-Wednesday due to unhealthy smog

bay area weather 10 mins ago

Forecast: Heat returns

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us