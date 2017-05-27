Happy Birthday! San Francisco's Iconic Golden Gate Bridge Turns 80 | NBC Bay Area
Music Legend Gregg Allman Dies
Happy Birthday! San Francisco's Iconic Golden Gate Bridge Turns 80

By Rhea Mahbubani

    Getty Images
    San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge turned 80 on May 27, 2017.

    Happy birthday, Golden Gate Bridge!

    The iconic International Orange bridge was erected 80 years ago, spanning the narrow Golden Gate Strait – from which it took its name – between the San Francisco Bay and Pacific Ocean. 

    Pedestrians first set foot on the bridge on May 27, 1937 and cars rumbled over it the next day. To that end, officials invited people to sing "Happy Birthday" to the Golden Gate Bridge at 12 p.m. Saturday.

    The Golden Gate Bridge was built over four years. Upon its completion, it made headlines for being the world's longest suspension bridge – at 4,200 feet, according to its website. New York City's Verrazano-Narrows Bridge usurped that title in November 1964.

    Both have since been overtaken by bridges in Japan, China, Denmark and other countries, and the Golden Gate Bridge now ranks ninth on the list of the world’s longest suspension bridges.

    The Golden Gate Bridge connects San Francisco to Marin County. Before it was built, the only way across the bay was by ferry.

    Today the famous structure symbolizes not only the City by the Bay, but California and even the West Coast to tourists, millions of whom immortalize the bridge every year in their photographs. 

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Saturday tweeted birthday wishes to the Golden Gate Bridge.

