100-Pound Brass Menorah Stolen From San Francisco Park

It was not a very Merry Chrismukkah indeed for the Jews of Chabad, and those who celebrate Hanukkah with them.

A 6-foot-tall brass menorah was reported stolen from San Francisco’s Washington Square Park on Christmas Day, which also was the first day of the Jewish Festival of Lights this year. The menorah was the property of the North Beach Chabad, run by Rabbi Peretz Mochkin and his wife, Miriam.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak said the thief hauled the 100-pound menorah off sometime in the last several days. He also asked metal recyclers to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell large pieces of brass.

A Chabad in Southern California was also targeted this Hanukkah season. In Santa Monica, the Living Torah Center Chabad was vandalized with smeared feces on the window over the weekend. It was not immediately clear if it was a homeless issue or not. No anti-Semitic message was left there.

Chabad is a worldwide Orthodox Jewish organization in the Hasidic tradition.

"It's an awful thing, I don't know what's behind it," said Chabad of San Francisco Rabbi Yosef Langer, who is famous in San Francisco for lighting a gigantic menorah in Union Square every year during the holiday. His event will still be continuing every day of Hanukkah at 4:30 p.m.

It's actually his daughter's Chabad that suffered the stolen menorah. The Mochkins still plan to hold their Hanukkah event at the site of the theft, and are asking anyone who wants to join to bring a small menorah of their own. They said that they won't let the light of the holiday be quashed by menorah thieves.

Anyone with information should call police on the anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.