21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling from Berkeley Balcony | NBC Bay Area
21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling from Berkeley Balcony

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A 21-year-old woman on Sunday fell from a balcony in Berkeley and died, according to Berkeleyside and confirmed by the Alameda County Coroner's Office.

    The victim, a resident of Elk Grove, reportedly fell three stories from an apartment balcony located along the 2700 block of Dwight Way just after 12 a.m., according to Berkeleyside.

    The victim has been identified by the coroner, but NBC Bay Area has opted not to publish her name.

    The apartment building is roughly four city blocks from the outskirts of the UC Berkeley campus. It is unclear if the woman had ties to the university.

    Further information was not available at the time.

    Stay tuned for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
