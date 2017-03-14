41-Year-Old Man Killed in San Leandro Homicide | NBC Bay Area
41-Year-Old Man Killed in San Leandro Homicide

By Kris Sanchez

    Police in San Leandro on Tuesday continue to investigate a Monday afternoon homicide that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man, as first reported by the East Bay Times. Kris Sanchez reports.

    (Published 19 minutes ago)

    The homicide was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 16000 block of Selborne Drive, Alameda County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Ray Kelly told the newspaper.

    A bloody melee reportedly took place outside of the home before moving inside, Kelly told the newspaper. That's where the man's body was eventually found.

    It is not clear how the man was killed, and police have not released any suspect information.

    Further information was unavailable at the time.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
