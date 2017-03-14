41-Year-Old Man Killed in San Leandro Homicide

Police in San Leandro on Tuesday continue to investigate a Monday afternoon homicide that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man, as first reported by the East Bay Times. Kris Sanchez reports.

The homicide was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 16000 block of Selborne Drive, Alameda County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Ray Kelly told the newspaper.

A bloody melee reportedly took place outside of the home before moving inside, Kelly told the newspaper. That's where the man's body was eventually found.

It is not clear how the man was killed, and police have not released any suspect information.

Further information was unavailable at the time.