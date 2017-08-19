Alameda County Firefighters Save 'Bride, Groom and Cake' After Blaze Disrupts Wedding Reception at Elliston Vineyards - NBC Bay Area
East Bay

Alameda County Firefighters Save 'Bride, Groom and Cake' After Blaze Disrupts Wedding Reception at Elliston Vineyards

By Rhea Mahbubani

    Alameda County Fire Department via Twitter

    Newlyweds who tied the knot Friday at a historic Sunol vineyard will never forget their wedding reception — but not for the reason you may think. 

    The couple was hosting the event at Elliston Vineyards around 5:30 p.m. when an attic fire broke out.

    The Alameda County Fire Department responded to the two-alarm blaze and firefighters managed to contain the flames to the mansion's attic and third story. 

    The fire, although extinguished in under two hours, caused water damage at the well-known venue, officials wrote on Twitter.  

    While crews stayed on scene all night to monitor hot spots and mop up the scorched mess, the wedding reception was relocated to nearby Casa Bella.

    Alameda County firefighters saved the day in more ways than one because not only were the newlyweds and wedding party saved, but so was their cake. 

    As of Saturday, weddings and events were back on schedule, according to Elliston Vineyards' Facebook page. 

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

