Apple Expected to Unveil Next iPhones at Sept. 12 Showcase in Cupertino - NBC Bay Area
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in this file image.

    Apple's faithful fans and investors won't have to wait much longer to see what the iPhone maker has in store next.

    The company sent out invitations Thursday to set Sept. 12 as the date for an annual post-Labor Day showcase.

    "Let's meet at our place," the invitations said.

    As usual, the famously secretive Apple didn't say what's on tap, but this is typically when Apple unveils new iPhones.

    Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device's 10th anniversary. Even if such a device is unveiled, Apple will also likely announce upgrades to last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

    This will be Apple's first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new headquarters in Cupertino.

    Published 38 minutes ago
