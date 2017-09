NBC 5 News File image

A blistering heat wave bearing down on the Bay Area Friday broke an all-time temperature record in San Francisco, and some cities could soon be etched into the record books.

The city by the bay reached a sweltering 104 degrees by 2:43 p.m., breaking a previous all-time high of 101 degrees set in 1904, according to the National Weather Service.

