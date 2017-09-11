Bay Area Remembers 9/11 Victims 16 Years Later - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Remembers 9/11 Victims 16 Years Later

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, the deadliest such attacks on American soil. Sharon Katsuda reports.

    Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, the deadliest such attacks on American soil.

    Residents and emergency personnel across the Bay Area on Monday are taking time out of their days to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

    Firefighters in San Francisco gathered at Station 7 and the other 43 stations across the city by the bay just after sunrise to pay their respects to fellow first responders and civilians during a bell-ringing ceremony. Fire crews also lowered the American flag to half-staff and read the names of the 343 firefighters killed trying to save others.


    In San Jose, firefighters at Station 1 held a moment of silence followed by the ringing of a bell to mark the moment when the North Tower of the World Trade Center was struck by the first hijacked airplane.

    Other 9/11 memorial events are scheduled in Alameda at the USS Hornet at 10 a.m. and in Danville at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Park.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
