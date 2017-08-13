Berkeley Employee Fired After Attending White Nationalist Rally in Virginia: Company - NBC Bay Area
Berkeley Employee Fired After Attending White Nationalist Rally in Virginia: Company

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A man has been fired from his Berkeley job after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to a company spokesperson.

    The man, who has been identified as Cole White, previously worked at a Top Dog restaurant in the East Bay, the spokesperson said.

    The Top Dog spokesperson said concerned customers alerted the company about White's appearance at the rally.

    Since the rally kicked off and violence ignited, Twitter users have been identifying and shaming white nationalists in attendance.

    Further information was not available.

    Published 2 hours ago
