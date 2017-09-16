Bomb Squad Called to Pleasanton Gas Station: Police

Pleasanton police, investigating a suspicious object Sunday at a Chevron gas station, said the area was deemed safe. The object turned out to be an electronic anti-theft device.

Police first reported the incident on Twitter about 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Hopyard Road and Owens Drive. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate, police said.

The bomb squad deployed a robot to check out the suspicious object, police said. It was deemed safe about 1:50 p.m.

No further details were available.







