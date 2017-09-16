Bomb Squad Called to Pleasanton Gas Station: Police - NBC Bay Area
East Bay

Bomb Squad Called to Pleasanton Gas Station: Police

By NBC Bay Area

    Pleasanton PD
    A bomb squad deploys a robot to investigate a suspicious object at a Pleasanton gas station Saturday. (Sept. 16, 2017)

    Pleasanton police, investigating a suspicious object Sunday at a Chevron gas station, said the area was deemed safe. The object turned out to be an electronic anti-theft device.

    Police first reported the incident on Twitter about 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Hopyard Road and Owens Drive. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate, police said.

    The bomb squad deployed a robot to check out the suspicious object, police said. It was deemed safe about 1:50 p.m.

    No further details were available.



