Two-Alarm Brush Fire Burning in Oakland Hills - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
2-Alarm Fire in Oakland Hills
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Two-Alarm Brush Fire Burning in Oakland Hills

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A two-alarm brush fire is burning Wednesday in the Oakland Hills, officials say.

    The blaze was reported around 1:15 p.m. off Grizzly Peak Road.

    Flames, which had reportedly scorched between 3 and 4 acres, created a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles. 

    The fire is moving at a moderate speed, firefighters said. No structures are being threatened. 

    NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed a helicopter dropping fire retardant on the flames.

    In 1991, a firestorm killed 25 people and injured 150 others in the Oakland Hills.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices