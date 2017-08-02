Two-Alarm Brush Fire Burning in Oakland Hills

A two-alarm brush fire is burning Wednesday in the Oakland Hills, officials say.

The blaze was reported around 1:15 p.m. off Grizzly Peak Road.



Flames, which had reportedly scorched between 3 and 4 acres, created a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

The fire is moving at a moderate speed, firefighters said. No structures are being threatened.

NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed a helicopter dropping fire retardant on the flames.

In 1991, a firestorm killed 25 people and injured 150 others in the Oakland Hills.



