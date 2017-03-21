San Jose police on Tuesday were investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist in West San Jose.

Officers responded to the area of Leigh Avenue and Coit Drive about 2:50 p.m. on a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a bike. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and a vehicle stopped nearby. The man, who had been riding a bicycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stopped and was cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash was not known. The identity of the bicyclist will not be released until the Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity and next of kin have been notified.

No further information was available.