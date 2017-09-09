DACA Decision Draws Peaceful Demonstration in Oakland

A sea of people on Saturday flocked to Oakland to march in protest of the Trump administration's decision to rescind a program that protects young undocumented immigrants in the United States from deportation.

The dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, was announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday. President Donald Trump has since given Congress six months to draft new legislation to address the status of children belonging to undocumented immigrants.

An estimated 700 people peacefully gathered and marched in Oakland on Saturday, many choosing to condemn the decision. Signs hoisted into the air read "No Human is Illegal" or "Dreamers are part of MLK's Dream."

"Dreamers" is a common term used to describe DACA recipients.

Marchers temporarily blocked access to some city streets, according to police, but the city's department did not receive any reports of serious incidents.

Across the country in New York City, hundreds of people rallied outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower to protest the DACA decision.