Deputies Search For Suspect Who Hit Officer With Vehicle: Sheriff's Officials | NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    File photo of a Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office van.

    Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies were searching for a suspect who they say hit a deputy's patrol car with a vehicle during a high-risk stop Wednesday in Cupertino, according to sheriff's officials.

    Sheriff's units were searching the area of Sterling Boulevard and Barnhart Avenue for a subject wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

    No injuries were reported.

    No further details were available.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
