Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies were searching for a suspect who they say hit a deputy's patrol car with a vehicle during a high-risk stop Wednesday in Cupertino, according to sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's units were searching the area of Sterling Boulevard and Barnhart Avenue for a subject wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

No injuries were reported.

No further details were available.