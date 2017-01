A Toyota slammed into a home in Antioch; the driver was fatally shot beforehand. Jan. 17, 2017

A driver who had been shot slammed into a home in Antioch and was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night, and police are considering this the first homicide of the year.

The death was reported about 9:30 p.m. after the silver Toyota careened into the one-story home at East 13th and Simmons streets.

When police arrived, officers found the man had previously been suffering from a gunshot wound.

The people inside the home were not injured.