A tow truck driver works at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale. (May 22, 2017)

A male driver being chased by police late Monday in Sunnyvale was struck by a car after he hopped out his sedan, jumped the center-divider and ran into oncoming traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP officer administered first aid, but the driver was later pronounced dead at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

The pursuit originally began with members of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office chasing the Toyota Avalon driver, who was driving on two flat tires, along northbound Highway 101 around 10 p.m., according to the CHP.



Just before CHP officers took over the chase, the driver stopped his car next to the center divider near the Fair Oaks Avenue exit, according to the CHP. He hopped the wall and ran across southbound lanes of traffic before being hit by a Toyota Prius driving in a slow lane.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital around 10:45 p.m., according to the CHP.