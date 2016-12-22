'I've Never Experienced Such a Feeling': Warriors Star Draymond Green Welcomes Baby Boy | NBC Bay Area
'I've Never Experienced Such a Feeling': Warriors Star Draymond Green Welcomes Baby Boy

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Draymond Green will not play vs Nets after birth of his child

    Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will not play in Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, and with good reason.

    The NBA All Star and Olympic gold medalist returned to the Bay Area for the birth of his son, Draymond Jamal Green Jr.

    "I've never experienced such a feeling like I did when I watched his entry," Green wrote in an Instagram post. "Family is such an important part of my life and to welcome a kid into this world is a dream come true."

    Green Jr. was born earlier in the day at 3:55 a.m.

    The Warriors are currently on an East Coast road trip and Green's status for the next two games -- Friday in Detroit and Sunday in Cleveland -- have yet to be determined.

