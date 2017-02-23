Friends and family of a man killed at San Francisco's Aquatic Park six months ago gathered in San Mateo Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil.
Calvin Riley, 20, was shot on Aug. 6 last year shortly before 10 p.m. in the waterfront area near Ghirardelli Square. His father, Sean Riley, announced at the vigil a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
"I would do anything to hug Calvin again and tell him I love him," Sean Riley said.
Calvin Riley, a San Mateo resident and 2015 graduate of Serra High School, was playing Pokemon Go with friends at the time of his shooting. A Massachusetts native, he was attending San Joaquin Delta College, where he played for the school's baseball team.
Life for Sean Riley after his son's death has been a nightmare.
"You took away everything in my life. You ripped my heart out of my chest," he said at the vigil. "You took my best friend -- took everything from me that night."
Police have not reported any arrests in the case, but in September released a sketch of a man who was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.
Police were looking for the man and a white four-door 2013 to 2015 Toyota Avalon, as well as a female subject who was also seen with the vehicle.