Friends and family of a man killed at San Francisco's Aquatic Park six months ago gathered in San Mateo Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil.

Calvin Riley, 20, was shot on Aug. 6 last year shortly before 10 p.m. in the waterfront area near Ghirardelli Square. His father, Sean Riley, announced at the vigil a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"I would do anything to hug Calvin again and tell him I love him," Sean Riley said.

Calvin Riley, a San Mateo resident and 2015 graduate of Serra High School, was playing Pokemon Go with friends at the time of his shooting. A Massachusetts native, he was attending San Joaquin Delta College, where he played for the school's baseball team.

Police Release Sketch of Man Tied to Shooting Death of Pokemon Go Player

Authorities have released a sketch of man believed to be tied to last month's fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in San Francisco. Jean Elle reports. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016)

Life for Sean Riley after his son's death has been a nightmare.

"You took away everything in my life. You ripped my heart out of my chest," he said at the vigil. "You took my best friend -- took everything from me that night."

Video Vigil For Pitcher Killed Playing Pokemon Go

Police have not reported any arrests in the case, but in September released a sketch of a man who was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Police were looking for the man and a white four-door 2013 to 2015 Toyota Avalon, as well as a female subject who was also seen with the vehicle.