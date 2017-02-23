Family Offers $50,000 Reward in Shooting Death of Bay Area Pitcher | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Family Offers $50,000 Reward in Shooting Death of Bay Area Pitcher

Calvin Riley, 20, was shot on Aug. 6, 2016 in the waterfront area near Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco

By Jean Elle and Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Delta College
    Calvin Riley was shot and killed in San Francisco (August 7, 2016).

    Friends and family of a man killed at San Francisco's Aquatic Park six months ago gathered in San Mateo Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil.

    Calvin Riley, 20, was shot on Aug. 6 last year shortly before 10 p.m. in the waterfront area near Ghirardelli Square. His father, Sean Riley, announced at the vigil a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

    "I would do anything to hug Calvin again and tell him I love him," Sean Riley said.

    Calvin Riley, a San Mateo resident and 2015 graduate of Serra High School, was playing Pokemon Go with friends at the time of his shooting. A Massachusetts native, he was attending San Joaquin Delta College, where he played for the school's baseball team.

    Police Release Sketch of Man Tied to Shooting Death of Pokemon Go Player

    [BAY] Police Release Sketch of Man Tied to Shooting Death of Pokemon Go Player
    Authorities have released a sketch of man believed to be tied to last month's fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in San Francisco. Jean Elle reports.
    (Published Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016)

    Life for Sean Riley after his son's death has been a nightmare.

    "You took away everything in my life. You ripped my heart out of my chest," he said at the vigil. "You took my best friend -- took everything from me that night."

    Police have not reported any arrests in the case, but in September released a sketch of a man who was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

    Police were looking for the man and a white four-door 2013 to 2015 Toyota Avalon, as well as a female subject who was also seen with the vehicle.

    Suspect vehicle tied to shooting death of Calvin Riley. (Sept. 28, 2016)
    Photo credit: U.S. Park Police

    Published 18 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices