Fishy Weather: Oroville Elementary School Hit with Unexpected Downpour | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Amber Alert for 1-Year-Old Boy Out of SF
logo_bay_2x

Fishy Weather: Oroville Elementary School Hit with Unexpected Downpour

By Winston Whitehurst

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File image.

    There was something fishy about the weather this week at an Oroville elementary school.

    Stanford Elementary received a downpour… of fish!

    NBC-affiliate Action News Now reports the campus was hit Tuesday with the weather phenomenon. School officials tell the Chico station the school was covered in tiny fish as a storm cloud passed over the campus.

    Many on campus thought the incident was part of a prank.

    That theory went out the window when they saw it rain fish with their own eyes, the school's librarian, Rachael Thompson, told Action News Now.

    Officials believe it’s possible a water spout formed above a nearby small body of water, sucked up the fish, and then carried them to the school.

    However, as of now, there is no official explanation.

    Published 44 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices