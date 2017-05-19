File image.

There was something fishy about the weather this week at an Oroville elementary school.

Stanford Elementary received a downpour… of fish!

NBC-affiliate Action News Now reports the campus was hit Tuesday with the weather phenomenon. School officials tell the Chico station the school was covered in tiny fish as a storm cloud passed over the campus.

Many on campus thought the incident was part of a prank.

That theory went out the window when they saw it rain fish with their own eyes, the school's librarian, Rachael Thompson, told Action News Now.

Officials believe it’s possible a water spout formed above a nearby small body of water, sucked up the fish, and then carried them to the school.

However, as of now, there is no official explanation.