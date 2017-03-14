Alex Quintana recovers after being beaten by a group of motorcycle riders on Highway 101 in San Francisco. (March 11, 2017)

People are coming to the aid of a Modesto man, who was left with a broken leg and nose after a group of dirt bike riders attacked him on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

Natalie King, who said she is Alex Quintan's sister, has set up a GoFundMe account for the 35-year-old Lyft driver. He was on his way to pick up a passenger on Wednesday, but that ride and future ones were put on hold due to injuries sustained when a group of bike riders beat and kicked him. The assault was caught on video.

"He needs help with his bills and his newborn baby," King wrote.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 56 people, some of whom offered prayers and good wishes, have donated more than $3,200 of a $5,000 goal.

Quintana said he thought he was going to die on the highway and leave behind his girlfriend and their new baby boy. He now wants swift justice.

"All I could do is lay there and cry, and think about my kid," Quintana said.

Video More Bad News for Troubled Millennium Tower

Quintana said CHP investigators are focused on one gang in particular. The group in question is considered very dangerous, but officials say they are not ready to name any suspects.

"We know that their methods are the same," CHP spokesman Vu Williams said. "I just can't tell you 100 percent certainty that these are the same people every single time.

Video SJ May Declare Shelter Crisis in Wake of Historic Flooding

Investigators may also have photos of suspects.

"They're going to have me go through pictures to see if I can remember any of them," Quintana said, adding that he will recognize the man who broke his leg by riding his bike over it.