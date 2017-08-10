Google will be a hosting a town hall to discuss diversity, led by CEO Sundar Pichai and members of the tech giants leaders. The meeting comes after days of scrutiny over a controversial memo written by an engineer that criticized the companies diversity initiatives. (Published 2 hours ago)

Google will be holding a company town hall on diversity Thursday afternoon following days of scrutiny over a controversial memo on the company’s diversity initiatives written by engineer James Damore.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to lead the town hall with other members of the company’s leadership.

Pichai has since released a memo of his own addressing the importance of self expression in the workplace while being aware of the company’s code of conduct.

“To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK,” said Pichai in the memo sent to Google employees Tuesday. “

In the controversial 3,000 word memo sent by Damore, the 28-year-old engineer blamed the gender pay gap in the tech industry on biological differences between men and women. He also criticized what he called a politically correct bias in the Google culture.

“People get offended because it goes against the left’s ideology,” Damore said during an interview on a conservative talk show. “And then they just think, ‘OK, it offends people, therefore it’s wrong and there it’s an opinion.”

The town hall will take place at the Google Campus at 4 p.m. PST.