Someone decided to make the most out of an unfortunate situation in the East Bay.
Exactly 365 days since a massive sinkhole opened up across an intersection in Moraga, someone on Monday plastered the fence surrounding the hole with a "Happy 1st Birthday" sign, a yellow "Happy Birthday" balloon and colorful streamers.
The sinkhole, which has yet to be completely fixed, knocked out a gas line and left hundreds of PG&E customers without a source of heat for multiple days. A traffic light also toppled after being swallowed by the sinkhole.
