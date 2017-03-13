Someone covered the site of the Moraga sinkhole with festive decorations. (March 13, 2017)

Someone decided to make the most out of an unfortunate situation in the East Bay.

Exactly 365 days since a massive sinkhole opened up across an intersection in Moraga, someone on Monday plastered the fence surrounding the hole with a "Happy 1st Birthday" sign, a yellow "Happy Birthday" balloon and colorful streamers.

The sinkhole, which has yet to be completely fixed, knocked out a gas line and left hundreds of PG&E customers without a source of heat for multiple days. A traffic light also toppled after being swallowed by the sinkhole.