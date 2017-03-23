Fallout from the nation's immigration battle is spreading throughout the Bay Area.

Recent immigration arrests across the country has many people worried to the point they are not even walking out of their front doors if they don't have to.

"It's extremely widespread," said Maricela Gutierrez with the Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network, or SIREN. "Many of our community members are not even doing their day-to-day activities."

In San Francisco, organizers of the Cinco De Mayo festival and Cesar Chavez march and festival next month said they are taking precautions.

"We want to make sure our families are able to enjoy the festivities and feel safe, whether one is undocumented or not," organizers said in an e-mail.

Organizers would not elaborate on the precautions.

"The community is fearing just stepping outside their doors," Maricela says

On Thursday, SIREN held what it called family preparedness training in case they are confronted by an immigration agent.

Meanwhile, organizers for festivals scheduled in the South Bay are adding a conversation about ICE during planning.

"I think it's just fear of the unknown," said Melinda Chacon, who is helping produce several festivals in San Jose. "I hope it doesn't impact our events here. Our events are focused on community, bringing families out together and creating positive space."