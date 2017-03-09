A man and a woman were hurt in a targeted shooting that prompted eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Richmond to be shut down Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Five or more shots were fired and three suspects have been taken into custody, according to Richmond police. Officers located the suspect vehicle at Chancellor Avenue and 17th Street in Richmond and pulled it over about 30 minutes after the shooting, police said.

Details of the victims' injuries were not available.

Traffic was at a standstill and backed up for miles as the evening commute was ramping up. No estimated time of reopening was provided.

The shooting is the latest in a string of shootings along East Bay roadways, mostly on I-80 and Highway 4, over the past few years. In response, some cities such as Pittsburg have installed cameras.

Hercules Mayor Dan Romero and a dozen other local leaders have asked the state for $2 million to install security cameras and license plate readers along I-80 and other roadways.

"This will continue to happen until the state pays to have cameras installed along the freeway," Romero said Thursday.