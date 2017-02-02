More than 1,000 rioters smashed windows, set fires, and attacked people on Wednesday in response to an event at UC Berkeley that was meant to feature polarizing Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Jodi Hernandez, Elyce Kirchner and Scott Budman report. (Published 3 hours ago)

Tensions remain high at UC Berkeley a day after people violently opposed a Milo Yiannopoulos event by setting fires, damaging buildings and injuring students – some of whom are now questioning whether police responded forcefully enough to protect them.

Pranav Jandhyala recalled people smashing windows of the MLK student union building before turning on him.

“I was just assaulted by a group of people in masks,” he said.

Jandhyala, who writes for a student-run newspaper said he has since received treatment for a concussion.

“It was just horrific,” he said. “People were assaulting people indiscriminately.”

Fellow student Robert Smith said he heard a “loud boom.” The sound marked the moment when protesters “knocked over this large generator.”

“And I think that was the start of it,” he said of the ensuing chaos.

Smith, a photographer who took pictures of the protest, recounted attacks on several fronts, but very little police presence. He believes campus police let it get out of hand.

“I definitely think that as soon as the fireworks started coming up, they should have stepped in,” he said.

However, university spokesman Dan Mogulof said dozens of police officers were brought in from nine of the UC system’s 10 campuses to assist with the Yiannopoulos event that was scheduled for 8 p.m. He argued that the violence didn’t escalate further because police officers did not respond aggressively to protesters.

“They used paramilitary tactics, were armed covered from head to toe wearing masks,” he said of the violent, which he deemed “totally unprecedented on this campus.”

Most protesters were not UC Berkeley students, he insisted.

“I think our police did an admirable job, particularly given that as of now we’ve had no reports of serious injuries,” Mogulof said.

However, Jandhyala disagreed. When asked if he thought police had done enough to ensure students’ safety, he replied: “I don’t think so.”

Video California Lawmakers Eye Immigration Measures to Fight Trump

The UC Berkeley police department declined NBC Bay Area’s request for a comment.