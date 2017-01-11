Former San Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr has decided to try his luck in the NBA.

No, he won't be dishing to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, but he will be a guard of sorts, as the Golden State Warriors have hired him to be a security adviser for the team.

The Warriors say they're happy to have Suhr on board.

Suhr, who spent a total of 35 years in law enforcement, was named San Francisco police chief in 2011 but resigned last May amid scandals involving officers' use of force and exchanges of racist and homophobic texts within the department.

The former chief likely will be returning to the city soon, as the Warriors are slated to begin playing at the new 18,000-seat Chase Center in Mission Bay at the start of the 2019-2020 season.