Lawmakers Push for National Rosie the Riveter Day

**ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, DEC. 30, 2007** A poster showing signatures of former Rosie the Riveter's is seen at the offices of the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historic Park in Richmond, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2007. The park is a sprawling tribute to the sacrifices of a generation located in what was once a wartime boomtown on the shores of San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

In honor of Women’s History Month, a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers are taking steps to designate March 21 “National Rosie The Riveter Day."

More than 60 representatives from various states support the Congressional Resolution, which commemorates the millions of women who supported World War II efforts by joining the workforce.

The women's tenacious role, symbolized by a Normal Rockwell painting known as “Rosie the Riveter,” was crucial to the production of munitions and war supplies. It is also credited with fueling discussions about workplace equality.

Between 1940 and 1945 alone, the percent of women in the workforce jumped from 27 percent to 37 percent. The aviation industry saw the biggest surge, with women filling more than 300,000 jobs and comprising about 65 percent of the work force.

Rockwell's image of Rosie flexing her muscles in a red polka-dot bandanna has since become an iconic and eternal feminist symbol for equality and economic power. Depictions of "Rosie" were ubiquitous at the post-inauguration Women’s Marches and several other demonstrations in the Bay Area, including this past Wednesday's International Women's Day.

Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) introduced the resolution and acknowledged the women's every-lasting contributions.

“The ‘Rosies’ helped our nation win World War II, and inspired generations who continue to follow in their footsteps, knowing that women can do anything that men can do,” Huffman said. “The changing roles of women in the workforce during the war forced us to look at child care and health care in a new way, and increased the momentum toward equal rights — a fight that continues today.”

This isn't the first time lawmakers have sought to honor the achievements of "Rosies" nationwide. Last May, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 4909, which acknowledged the grassroots push to create the holiday. Those efforts were spearheaded by Phyllis Gould, 95, of Fairfax, who met with Vice President Joe Biden and has written to President Obama and President Trump about the issue.

Bay Area locals have unique access to Rosie's legacy. The Rosie the Riveter WWII National Historic Park is based in Richmond and hosts a slew of Rosie-themed events every year, including a “dress like Rosie” event. Last year, thousands of women showed up and the event scored a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Marsha Mather-Thrift, the executive director of the Rosie the Riveter Trust, praised the Congressional Resolution.

“With so many men called to fight oversees, these women demonstrated top-flight ability to learn new skills and excel in new fields, often in spite of prejudice,” Mather-Thrift Said. “...In the eloquent words of one Rosie, which are inscribed in stone at the Rosie the Riveter Memorial in Richmond California, "without us, there would have been no spring in 1945."