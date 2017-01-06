A 27-year-old homeless man from San Francisco was charged Friday for allegedly raping a woman partying at a Christmas event who was then allegedly forced off BART and assaulted near a Kentucky Fried Chicken, according to police and charging documents.

Meini Foster was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on those charges, which include kidnap, rape, drugs and oral copulation in Alameda County Superior Court.

“It’s one of the worst kind of crimes,” San Leandro Sgt. Robert McManus said at a Friday news conference.

Police said the 20-something woman had been had a work-related Christmas party on Dec. 15 when hopped on the Powell Street BART about 11 p.m.

In police documents, police officer Deborah Trujillo described the woman as “so intoxicated, she falls forward onto her hands and knees” and “swaying back and forth.”

She then got on the Dublin/Pleasanton train, and was seen leaving the Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro about 1 a.m. the next day, police reports state.

Witnesses saw Foster leading her down the stairs toward the exit. She is seen stumbling, the report states, and Foster takes her into the BART parking lot. He assaults her near the railroad tracks between Hesperian Boulevard and Halcyon Drive, the report states. She yells for help. She fights him. But he continued to assault her, the report states.

Finally, he leaves her in the mud. She’s not from San Leandro but she’s able to find someone’s house about 3 a.m. and knocks on a door for help. The homeowner thought she was a burglar and told her to leave. The homeowner called 911, and at that point, police find the woman and take her to the hospital where they conduct a rape test on her, the report states. The DNA found on the woman, police said, matched Foster’s.

Foster was arrested on Dec. 27 at the Civic Center in San Francisco.

But the DNA evidence was returned on Thursday.

