Man Shot to Death in San Jose; 4th Homicide of Year

A man shot and died in the 1900 block of Tully Road in San Jose on Wednesday morning. (Feb. 1, 2017)

A man was killed on Tuesday night in San Jose, making him the fourth homicide victim of the year.

Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said that officers were dispatched at 9:51 p.m. to the 1900 block of Tully Road. They found a man there suffering from a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no motive or suspects.

Anyone with information should call Detective Todd Jennings or Detective Brian McDonald of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.