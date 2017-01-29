Man Suffering from Severe Injuries Found in San Francisco, Pronounced Dead at Hospital | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Fifth and Final Detainee Released from SFO
NBC_OTS_BAY1
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man Suffering from Severe Injuries Found in San Francisco, Pronounced Dead at Hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Police investigate the scene where a man was found to be suffering from serious injuries. (Jan. 29, 2017)

    A man suffering from severe injuries was found Sunday morning on a street in San Francisco before he later died, police said.

    Someone standing near Mission Street and Excelsior Avenue around 9:15 a.m. flagged down police, and they told the arriving officers that there was someone with severe injuries on the ground.

    The victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    It does not appear that the victim was shot, police said. A cause of death has yet to be reported.

    The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the death.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices