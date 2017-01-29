Police investigate the scene where a man was found to be suffering from serious injuries. (Jan. 29, 2017)

A man suffering from severe injuries was found Sunday morning on a street in San Francisco before he later died, police said.

Someone standing near Mission Street and Excelsior Avenue around 9:15 a.m. flagged down police, and they told the arriving officers that there was someone with severe injuries on the ground.

The victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It does not appear that the victim was shot, police said. A cause of death has yet to be reported.

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the death.