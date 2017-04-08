Massive Mansion in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights Hits Market for $40 Million | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Massive Mansion in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights Hits Market for $40 Million

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Jacob Elliott Photography
    A mansion at 2712 Broadway on San Francisco's Billionaire's Row is on the market for $40 million.

    San Francisco’s real estate market just a hit a new high.

    A newly-constructed 11,400-square-foot limestone house can be yours for a whopping $40 million.

    The home’s astronomical price tag begins to make sense – kind of – when you realize that it is located in the city’s affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood. Taking it a step further, the residence at 2712 Broadway was built on the highly sought-after three-block stretch of land called the Gold Coast or, perhaps more aptly, Billionaire’s Row, according to the SF Gate.

    Your neighbors could include Oracle founder Larry Ellison and philanthropist couple, Ann and Gordon Getty.

    The sprawling mansion features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half-baths, courtesy of developer Bill Campbell. It also offers a gourmet kitchen, a spa, a gym and massage room, a theater and two wine rooms, the SF Gate reported.

    And if your feet grow tired covering that much space, an elevator can whisk you away to the terrace.  &#36;40M Pacific Heights Mansion is SF's Most Expensive Home$40M Pacific Heights Mansion is SF's Most Expensive Home

    Campbell of Marble Management told the Wall Street Journal that he has applied for LEED platinum certification, having outfitted the house with a solar water heating system and underground tanks to store and reuse runoff.

    And that’s not all.

    Floor-to-ceiling windows – made of course of non-reflective glass – cater to jaw-dropping views of the San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Presidio, Sausalito and the island of Belvedere, the SF Gate said.

    Campbell spent $7.8 million on 2712 Broadway in 2009. He demolished the clapboard that dated back to the 19th century, and then, over the next four years, built an “on-spec” home, the Wall Street Journal reported. That means he didn’t construct the house for any specific buyer.

    Public records show that a nearby Gold Coast mansion sold for $35 million in 2013, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    Val Steele of Pacific Union International and Tom Biss of Sotheby's International Realty represent the property at 2712 Broadway.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices