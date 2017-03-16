Thursday marks five years since Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar was last seen. Kris Sanchez reports.

Thursday marks five years since Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar was last seen.

The 15-year-old vanished on her way to Sobrato High School. The girl’s mother made a frantic 911 call to report that her child was missing, but the teenager has yet to be found.

Video Kidnapping Victim Testifies in Sierra LaMar Murder Trial

It promises to be an emotional day for family members who are still awaiting answers as the man accused of killing her, Antolin Garcia Torres, faces trial.

In court on Thursday, however, the trial will be less about Sierra’s disappearance and more about what happened to three other women Torres allegedly tried to kidnap before Sierra disappeared.

“These other victims are the building blocks of the prosecution’s case to show that Garcia Torres had the [modus operandi] to commit the Sierra LaMar kidnapping and murder,” said legal analyst Steven Clark.

On Thursday night, Sierra’s family and friends plan to gather at Shakers Pizza in Fremont where the girl spent a lot of time.