Jayda Jenkins of Tracy is still missing after her car on Saturday plunged into the Alameda Creek near Fremont. (Jan. 24, 2016)

Niles Canyon Road in Alameda County will be closed until 4 p.m. Saturday as crews continue to search for a teen who crashed her vehicle into Alameda Creek last week.

Crews will be searching for Jayda Jenkins, 18, whose Honda Accord careened off of Niles Canyon Road on Jan. 21 after she crossed the center divide and collided with another Honda, landing in the creek.

The quickly moving waters of Alameda Creek have hampered the search thus far although Jenkins' car was pulled out of the creek on Monday and her clothes were also found.

Public safety and official search and rescue personnel from several public agencies will be the only people allowed onto Niles Canyon Road between Mission Boulevard and Sunol, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Police said the vehicle from the crash is still in the water, and officials will be onsite to see if they can safely remove it.

A black Suzuki also drove into Alameda Creek early Thursday, about a quarter mile west of where Jenkins’ Honda plunged into the water.

A 27-year-old driver from Patterson was traveling westbound on Niles Canyon when he fell asleep and woke up to find himself crossing the yellow lines. He over corrected, sending his car into the creek, according to the CHP. However, the man was able to escape alive.

On Jan. 10, a couple driving an SUV drove into flooded waters along nearly the same route in Niles Canyon. They didn't realize how deep the water was in the area following a bout of heavy rains and were stuck after a mudslide shut off part of the road. Luckily, their vehicle didn't go into the creek, the CHP said.