Second Car in Five Days Plunges Into Alameda Creek

A black Suzuki drove into Alameda Creek in Fremont’s Niles Canyon area early Thursday, in about the same spot an 18-year-old girl drove her Honda into the same creek over the weekend.

The driver of the Suzuki got out about 5 a.m., according to Fremont police, and was able to walk out alive.

The body of the Jayda Jenkins has still not been recovered, although her Honda Accord was pulled out of the creek on Monday and her clothes were also found. Jenkins went missing Saturday when she crossed the center divide on Niles Canyon Road, and collided with another Honda, which sent her into the creek.

On Jan. 10, a couple driving an SUV drove into flooded waters along nearly the same route in Niles Canyon. They didn't realize how deep the water was in the area following the heavy rains and were stuck after a mudslide shut off part of the road. Luckily, she said, their vehicle didn't go into the creek.

Without knowing all the details of each case and if the drivers were speeding or not, Bosques said in general, "the canyon is very narrow and has many sharp curves. It is also notorious for mudslides during the rainy weather. I honestly can't remember the last time a car went into the water."