Colonial Donuts in Oakland will serve its last batch of treats Saturday. (Aug. 11, 2017)

A beloved Oakland eatery, Colonial Donuts, will serve its last doughnut Saturday after 28 years in the business.

The building that houses the shop was sold to a real estate firm that refuses to renew the shop's lease, according to the owner, Andy Ung.

Many local customers expressed their disappointment with closure notice, some pointing to the difficulty of family businesses being able to survive in Oakland.