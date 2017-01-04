Anne Kirkpatrick and Venus Johnson are now Oakland's new police chief and director of public safety. Jan. 4, 2016

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Tuesday announced a new director of public safety, the same day sources leaked that a new police chief has been hired. Both choices are women.

That now means Oakland's top leadership positions — mayor, city administrator, police chief, fire chief, city attorney and public safety director — are all led by women. Both assistant city administrators are also women. And both spokeswomen for the police department and the mayor's office are also female.

To compare in the Bay Area, San Francisco has had a female police chief, fire chief and sheriff, but not with a female mayor at the helm, and not all at the same time.

"I have high hopes that this appointment will change how the citizens of Oakland will feel about the police, their tactics and politics," said Candice Elder, founder of the East Oakland Collective and the executive coordinator for the Women's Funding Network in San Francisco.

The roles of Oakland's newest hires come at a time when Schaaf has been trying to clean house following a national police sex abuse scandal, where she vowed to the city of about 400,000 people: “I am here to run a police department, not a frat house.”

Schaaf hired Anne Kirkpatrick, former police chief of Spokane, Washington as Oakland’s new top cop. She will be the first woman in that position in city history. A news conference is scheduled on Wednesday at noon.

Kirkpatrick has most recently worked for the Chicago Police Department, hired in June to oversee reforms resulting from the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald. Previously, she was among the finalists for police chief of Chicago, the East Bay Times reported.

According to her résumé, Kirkpatrick has worked for the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association and has been chief of police in Spokane, Federal Way, Washington, and Ellensburg, Washington. Her highest degree is a Juris Doctorate in law from the Seattle University Law School.

Also on Tuesday, Schaaf tweeted she was “proud” to announce that Venus D. Johnson will be the new director of public safety who “will lead the coordinated effort to break cycles of violence in Oakland through effective crime prevention coupled with smart and principled policing.”

Johnson is a former Alameda County prosecutor with a history of fighting for the rights of crime victims and a track record for implementing innovative efforts to reduce recidivism and address the root causes of crime and violence, Schaaf said.

Before being selected as Oakland’s new public safety director, Johnson served as a senior legal and policy advisor to former California Attorney General Kamala D. Harris. Johnson served on the California Commission on Access to Justice, which is tasked with developing solutions to improve access to civil justice for low and moderate income Californians. Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Loyola Marymount University, and her law degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.

“Venus has been one of Oakland’s finest champions in the legal and public safety community,” Schaaf said in a statement. “She brings significant experience with law enforcement at the local and state level, as well having as deep roots in communities across Oakland.”

Sgt. Barry Donelan, Oakland's Police Officers Association president, did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Oakland has been without a chief for seven months; as three either resigned or were forced out following a sex abuse scandal involving officers and a teenage sex worker now known as Jasmine. The Oakland department has also been tainted by officers accused of sending racists texts to each other.

It was in June that Schaaf called the current department “toxic” and “macho” and that she wouldn’t stand for it anymore."