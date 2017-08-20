One Killed After Car Careens Off Highway 17 Near Los Gatos

Crews work at the scene of a fatal crash along Highway 17 near Los Gatos. (Aug. 20, 2017)

One person was killed and another was injured after the car they were riding in plummeted down a steep embankment along Highway 17 near Los Gatos early Sunday, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Daniel Hill said alcohol is believed to have been a "primary factor in this collsion," which occurred around 1 a.m. just north of Redwood Estates, according to Santa Clara County Fire Department Battallion Chief Mike Krisman.

"It seems to be that there was alcohol involved," Hill said. "Both parties seemed to have had consumed alcohol at some time tonight."

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash, according to Hill. It appears as though the passenger was the one who was killed.

Video How to Watch the Solar Eclipse in the Bay Area

Hill suspects that the car was travelling down the summit and may have been "driving at a speed too unsafe for conditions." The driver then lost control, smashed into trees and other debris before landing approximately several feet below the roadway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Krisman. The other person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Hill said.

One lane of Highway 17 was blocked for multiple hours while crews investigated the crash and recovered the car.