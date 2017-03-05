One Man Dies, Another is Injured in Apparent Drive-by Shooting in Pittsburg | NBC Bay Area
By Bay City News

    One man died and another was injured in what appears to be a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Pittsburg, police said.

    Officers responded at about 3 p.m. to the shooting at a home in the 600 block of Carpino Avenue, adjacent to East 14th Street.

    One man was found dead in the driveway, and another man was located at Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center, according to police.

    Both are Pittsburg residents. The man who died was 48 years old. The other man is 43. He is expected to survive, police said.

    The slaying marked the third homicide this year in Pittsburg.

    Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Pittsburg police at 925-646-2441.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
